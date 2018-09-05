Sewing Superheros

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. - Superheros in Lancaster County are working to save lives around the world.



Their secret power is sewing. The dresses they make will protect children and save lives.



Every week a dozen woman gather in an Elizabethtown sew shop to help others. The dresses they sew are woven with the power to save children from human trafficking.

'E-Town Sewing' Owner & Instructor, Renita Yahara, holds a special sewing class once a week. "Okay ladies, today we're going to finish up about 40 or 50 dresses!" said Yahara. "I'll let you pick your basket and let's go to work."

Armed with ordinary needles and thread, these superwomen garnish each garment they made with a label that reads "Dress A Girl Around the World." The little label has a big purpose.

We spoke with Yahara as she was sewing and instructing the class. She made a comment under her breath "Ugh, I can't go out and do what some people do to stop human trafficking but I do know how to sew. So…" So she sews.

The power woven into these dresses is their ability to repel sexual predators. According to experts. if a child is in rags and looks homeless they're more likely to be trafficked.

"They tell us is a child who is dressed well or has on new clothing at least is not quite as at risk because it shows they're being cared for," said Yahara.

The Department of Homeland Security defines human trafficking as "modern-day slavery". Worldwide there are an estimated 40.3 million victims. One in four of these victims is children. That according to 2017 statistics from the International Labor Organization.

"I think it's a terrible problem," said 13-year-old Jilly Lasdin. "The world should really be trying to come up with a solution for this." A National program is trying to help. It's called "Dress A Girl Around The World".

In the E-town Sewing shop, there is a map where all the dresses have been sent. Children in Kenya and Ethiopia have obtained the largest number of dresses so far.

The women here have exported 2,100 dresses in 15 countries over the past two years. "Everyone likes a new dress, right?" said Yahara.

Jilly loves helping sew."Look at this one. I could actually use that." She and her mom, Laura, sew here every week. "It's amazing, I love it," said Laura. "I love it."

Jilly continued "I like how it could help a lot of girls in impoverished areas like where I came from". Laura adopted Jilly from Hunan, China ten years ago. "I really think it was a God thing," said Laura. "We definitely saw when we adopted her… they were training her for trafficking."

The mother and daughter sew cause they know. "This problem is very bad," said Jilly. Laura continued "There are enough problems out there, we don't need any more problems. What we need is more people who are part of the solution."

So, the women in this shop are creating a solution, stitch by stitch. "There is nothing, nothing better than investing yourself in the life of a child," said Laua.

The women are always able to use material and financial donations as well as volunteers to sew and to hand deliver the dress to children in need.

To volunteer at the 'E-Town Sewing' shop go to the link here. If you want to get involved in the 'Dress A Girl Around the World" elsewhere click here.