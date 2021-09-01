Shapiro makes 12 arrests for role in the operation of drug trafficking ring in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Charges against 12 individuals for their role in the operation of a methamphetamine trafficking organization, which operated in Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Luzerne, Montour, Northampton and Perry counties.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to our inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Attorney General Josh Shapiro and 47th Investigatiton Statewide Grand Jur announced the arrest of the 12 individuals.

“These defendants were peddling poisons into neighborhoods across central Pennsylvania, including methamphetamine–a highly addictive stimulant responsible for more overdose deaths each year,” Attorney General Shapiro said.

As a result of the investigation that began in July 2020, agents seized more than six pounds of methamphetamine and over 3,1000 dosage units of fentanyl.

According to the press release, the defendants were charged in Perry County with Violations of the Controlled Substances Act, Corrupt Organizations, and other related charges