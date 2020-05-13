Share your COVID-19 story and be a piece of Hershey history

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)- History is happening right before your eyes and the Hershey Community Archives and the Hershey Story want to make sure it’s captured. The groups want to hear from people who have a connection to the Hershey area.

“We just want to know how COVID-19 is affecting the community and how people in the community are reacting to it,” said Amy Zeigler, senior director of the Hershey Story Museum and Hershey Community Archives.

The groups want to know about things like virtual church services, drive-by birthday parties and how parents are adapting to homeschooling.

“That is a huge change to family life and how we operate on a day-to-day basis,” said Zeigler .

Some submitted stories may focus on the hardships cause by the pandemic, but other are about lending a helping hand.

“I know there’s been so many great stories of restaurants serving people who work at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center so there’s a lot of good stories in this as well,” said Zeigler.

Stories can be submitted through an online form. Hershey Community Archives plans to use the submissions for research that can be accessed by the community or school students. The Hershey Story hopes to turn this into an exhibit at the museum in the future.

“We just really want, in years down the road, when people come back to us like they do about Three Mile Island and all kinds of other things that happened, we want to be able to share this information,” said Zeigler.

Hershey Community Archives online form: