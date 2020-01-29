Sheepford Road Bridge closed for safety concerns

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bridge over the Yellow Breeches Creek between Lower Allen and Fairview townships is closed indefinitely after an inspection Wednesday found it is no longer safe for traffic.

Engineers determined that several components of the Sheepford Road Bridge are in poor condition, and there is evidence the bridge is being used by overweight vehicles, according to a news release from Cumberland and York counties.

The bridge carries 200 to 230 vehicles per day. A four-mile detour will be posted.

“For the safety of our residents, and the preservation of the bridge, it will remain closed indefinitely while York and Cumberland Counties evaluate preservation options,” a news release stated.

The bridge is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.