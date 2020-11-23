Sheetz announces new donut-infused beer for holiday season

Sheetz announced Monday it’s new “Project Happy Hole-idayz”, its new limited-edition craft beer brewed with one pound per barrel of Sheetz’ glazed vanilla donut holes.

The beer is brewed in partnership with Wicked Weed Brewing Company.

Brewed with vanilla donut holes, this new beer is a deep golden pale ale with notes of fresh baked donuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey, and malted barley. Four packs of sixteen ounce cans of Project Happy Hole-idayz will retail for only $7.99. A small batch craft beer, Project Happy Hole-idayz will be available while supplies last and will not be restocked once sold out.

The beer will be available to the public starting at 4 PM on Friday, November 27. Sheetz asks all customers to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, which include wearing a mask in-store and social distancing.