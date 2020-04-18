Sheetz: special hours for at-risk customers

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Sheetz announced it will be following the order issued by Gov. Tom Wolf that requires all customers in its store locations to wear a face mask. The order takes effect on Sunday, April 19, at 8 p.m. and Sheetz employees will also be required to wear masks. 

Additionally, in an effort to help protect higher-risk members of the communities it serves, Sheetz announced an initiative intended to protect those most at risk in the communities it serves. Every Sunday from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Sheetz will reserve all 279 of its locations in Pennsylvania to senior citizens, as well as any customer designated as higher-risk. This initiative will start this Sunday, April 19.

This policy is being implemented to provide at-risk customers with a comfortable in-store experience. Sheetz’s store employees will not be checking IDs of customers during this hour, but asks that community members respect this reserved hour.

