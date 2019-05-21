Sheetz to begin selling limited-edition craft beer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Sheetz, Inc.)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Sheetz convenience stores will begin selling the chain's first-ever craft beer on Tuesday.

Project Coffee Hopz will be available at 55 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania starting at 4 p.m., the company said.

Four-packs of 16-ounce cans will sell for $7.99.

The coffee bean IPA will be available while supplies last and will not be restocked once sold out.

Project Coffee Hopz was developed through a partnership with Rusty Rail Brewing Company. The beer is brewed with Sheetz Brothers Sumatra coffee beans.