Sheetz to sell CBD products

Posted: May 23, 2019 01:27 PM EDT

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) - Sheetz will begin selling an extensive selection of CBD products at more than 140 convenience stores, the chain announced Thursday.

The products will include topical rubs and patches, tinctures, vape pens, oral pouches, capsules, and pet products.

All products will be kept behind the counter, and customers must provide proof that they are 18 years of age or older.

Sheetz has a list of participating locations on its website.

