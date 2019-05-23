Sheetz to sell CBD products

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) - Sheetz will begin selling an extensive selection of CBD products at more than 140 convenience stores, the chain announced Thursday.

The products will include topical rubs and patches, tinctures, vape pens, oral pouches, capsules, and pet products.

All products will be kept behind the counter, and customers must provide proof that they are 18 years of age or older.