Shippensburg Borough Police report mother and daughter abduction

Shippensburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Shippensburg Borough Police Department is searching for Kayla Delrosario, age 7, last seen in the area of 304 North Fayette St, Shippensburg Borough, Cumberland County.

Shippensburg Borough Police is also searching for the mother, 28-year-old Darlene Danesa Rijo-Aquino.

Image of Rijo-Aquino provided by Shippensburg Borough Police

Delrosario was reported abducted by her father, 25-year-old Kelvin Monica-Reyes, driving a white Toyota Corolla sedan bearing Pennsylvania Registration KRR6053.

Image of Monica-Reyes provided by Shippensburg Borough Police

Pennsylvania State Police has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for the Shippensburg Police Department, Cumberland County PA.

Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911.