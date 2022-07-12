CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect in the February double homicide/arson in Cumberland County may face the death penalty.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, a death penalty notice was filed for Larry Burns. The state is alleging that Bruns and his co-defendant shot and killed two victims before setting their Southampton home on fire.

Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack says Burns is facing charges including criminal homicide, arson, and conspiracy to commit homicide.

Burns fled the state and was apprehended in North Carolina and is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in September.

On February 23, 2022, the Pennsylvania State Police was called to a house fire in the 100 block of Neil Road, Shippensburg, Cumberland County after two apparent homicide victims were discovered in the home. Troopers investigated and – on March 16, 2022 – obtained arrest warrants charging Cordaryl and Larry Burns with homicide and lesser included offenses.

Troopers also learned that both men fled Pennsylvania and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office announced following the arrests that “all records concerning the arrest warrants and this investigation are sealed” and that no further information will be released.

It’s not clear at this time whether Cordaryl Burns will also face the death penalty in this case. Cordaryl Burns was arrested in Detroit in March.

Records in the case were sealed in Cumberland County court.

Cumberland County Spokesperson Jonathan Kibe told abc27 in February that firefighters were dispatched for reports of a basement fire and arrived four minutes later.

“They did attempt to go make an interior attack but were pushed out by the fire conditions and fought the remainder of the fire from the exterior,” Kibe said.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house.