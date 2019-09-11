Shippensburg High School on alert after bomb threat

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Shippensburg administration is cautiously anticipating a potential bomb threat targeting the high school on Wednesday.

Local law enforcement engaged immediately to work with the administration to assess the threat and assist in developing a plan to ensure student safety.

To ere in the side of caution, regional and local law enforcement will be at the high school during arrival and dismissal times.

Prior to building entry, law enforcement K-9 units will clear the building to ensure safety.

High School building entry points will be limited to the front entrance and the rear entrance near the auditorium lobby with police presence tomorrow morning.

Law enforcement will also be visible throughout the day in all buildings. Faculty and staff have also been alerted to immediately report any suspicious or unusual activity.

All students and staff members will be able to enter the building after 6:45 a.m.