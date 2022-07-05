HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on July 1 around 5:15 p.m. in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County, resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man from Shippensburg.

According to Pennsylvania State Police – Carlisle, the crash occurred at the intersection of Ridge and Britton roads when a Saturn Ion failed to stop at a stop sign. The Ion entered the intersection into the path of a Toyota Avalon.

The front of the Avalon hit the passenger side of the Ion, and both vehicles continued off the north side of Ridge Road, PSP Carlisle reports. The Ion struck a utility pole and came to rest on its passenger side.

The driver of the Ion was declared deceased at the scene.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage, but the Avalon’s driver, a 19-year-old man, was not injured in the crash.

PSP is investigating the crash.