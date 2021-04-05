Shippensburg mini-casino location approved

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Plans for a new mini-casino in the Midstate are moving forward.

Shippensburg Township supervisors approved the former Lowe’s in Shippen Town Center as the location.

Parx Casino would have 600 slot machines and a restaurant after an application was filed to open a mini-casino in the Cumberland County town over two years ago.

In October 2018, the owners of Parx Casino in Bucks County filed an application to open a mini-casino in Shippensburg right off the King Street Exit on Interstate-81.

“We never thought it would be us. I mean, even clear up to the end we thought it would be in Greene Township in the Chambersburg Mall,” said Linda Asper, Shippensburg Township Supervisor, in 2018.

A public hearing on the plan will be held next month.