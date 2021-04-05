Shippensburg mini-casino location approved

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Plans for a new mini-casino in the Midstate are moving forward.

Shippensburg Township supervisors approved the former Lowe’s in Shippen Town Center as the location.

Parx Casino would have 600 slot machines and a restaurant after an application was filed to open a mini-casino in the Cumberland County town over two years ago.

In October 2018, the owners of Parx Casino in Bucks County filed an application to open a mini-casino in Shippensburg right off the King Street Exit on Interstate-81.

“We never thought it would be us. I mean, even clear up to the end we thought it would be in Greene Township in the Chambersburg Mall,” said Linda Asper, Shippensburg Township Supervisor, in 2018.

A public hearing on the plan will be held next month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss