Shippensburg named a top 100 safest city in America

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Shippensburg was the lone Pennsylvania city named in a new report on the 100 safest cities in America.

The new report by CCTV World ranked Shippensburg as the 56th safest city in the country with a Total Crime Rate of 107.72 per 100,000 in 2020.

The crime rate rankings were based on the total crime rate in 7,000 cities across the country and included all crimes such as violent crimes (murder, rape, assault, etc.) as well as property crimes such as burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson.

All of the information was based on FBI Crime Data.

CCTV World offered these tips to ensure your home is safe, regardless of where you live:

Install a Smart Security System Advertise that the property is under surveillance Use an alarm system Do not overshare on social media Have neighbors watch your back Consider owning a firearm

New York had 10 of the top 25 safest cities on the list.