Shippensburg non-profit awarded grant for bullying prevention

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Reins of Rhythm Riding and Horsemanship is excited to announce they’ve received a $5,000 grant from the Partnership For Better Health to come together and make a difference in the lives and well-being of area youth.

This grant will allow Reins of Rhythm to expand and further develop our equine-facilitated “Pony Tales: Bullying Prevention and Intervention Program.”

This grant will open doors for Reins of Rhythm to take the Pony Tales program out into schools, daycares, and other youth and early childhood development centers, as well as allow them to host additional on-site programming for youth.

Reins of Rhythm’s mission is to inspire hope, foster independence, and promote positive character traits in youth through activities facilitated by horses in a positive, accepting and adaptive environment, where youth of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds come together through a common love of horses.

They’re excited to partner with the Partnership For Better Health in building a healthier community by providing hope, healing, and happiness to youth.

“Thanks to the Partnership For Better Health, this grant will allow us to reach significantly more local youth with our Pony Tales: Bullying Prevention and Intervention Program. Horses are incredibly effective in facilitating this program as they too live in organized communities, they have distinct personalities, attitudes, and moods, they are exceptional at reading non-verbal communication, and their size and strength provides an opportunity to overcome fear and develop confidence. We are thankful for these additional resources that will bring these benefits to many local youth.” Patience Groomes, Program Founder/ Executive Director said.