Shippensburg opens School of Engineering to help fill STEM jobs

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - While many state university programs are facing cuts, one is growing. Shippensburg University has opened its new School of Engineering. School leaders say an increasing number of students are interested in the field, and engineering companies need young workers.

"We have more students than we anticipated at this point, which is a great problem to have," said Shippensburg University President Laurie Carter.

"Last semester, we created something for NASA," said Nahesha Paulection, a senior who is a software engineering major.

"We looked at...where are the places in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, and what do they need, and we targeted our programs to meet those needs," said School of Engineering Director Carol Wellington.

The program is ABET-accredited, meaning it meets certain standards of quality that are renewed periodically. That gives students an edge and shows they're ready to work in the STEM-field after graduation.

The school already has multiple departments.

"Computer science and then computer engineering, electrical engineering, software engineering, mechanical engineering and civil engineering," said Wellington.

The plant that used to power Shippensburg when the university ran on steam is getting redone to become the new home of the School of Engineering. Planners hope that gets completed in the upcoming year.

"It will be at the foot of our campus so that as folks enter, they understand that we're serious about this state because we put our future of engineering right at the front," said Carter.

Local engineers say the more young engineers at all levels in the workforce, the better.

"There's not a lot of four-year degree programs in our area," said Ron Secary, an engineer at Snyder, Secary & Associates LLC. "There's certainly a huge demand both nationally and in our area for engineering talent."

"It's definitely encouraging to see that there are a lot of people coming in," said Paulection. "Not just that, but females. They're not intimidated."

The school is partnering with companies in the area like Volvo for internships and to fill positions.