SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Shippensburg police said two men hurt after a fight and stabbing are not cooperating with their investigation.

The fight happened in the parking lot of Chateau Terrace Apartment, at 304 N. Fayette Street, on Thursday at 11:15 p.m.

Police said one of the victims was stabbed in the hand and the other in the head. Both were treated at Chambersburg Hospital.