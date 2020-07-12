Shippensburg police looking for man who fled following domestic dispute

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have an arrest warrant and are looking for Malcolm Neals after he fled from police following a domestic dispute.

Officers responded to the first block of North Seneca Street for reports of a domestic dispute. After arriving, police separated the two individuals involved and was told by the victim that Neals choked her and tried to kill her. A short time later, Neals ran away and police were unable to stop him.

Neals is charged with strangulation, simple assault, flight to avoid apprehension, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

There is now an active warrant for Neals’ arrest and anyone with information is asked to contact the Shippensburg Police Department.