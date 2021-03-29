Shippensburg Police looking for missing woman

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for Crystal Nicole Morrow, a 33-year-old white female, who was reported missing by her family in Shippensburg.

She was last seen leaving her residence on Thursday, March 25. Police believe she is in the company of Brandon Bowermaster, a 29-year-old white male. They may be operating a 2000 silver/gray Jeep Cherokee, with the license plate number LHV-0456. Morrow left her cell phone at her residence before leaving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shippensburg Police at 717-532-7361.