Shippensburg school introduces book vending machine to students

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a year ago, abc27 News shared a story about a book vending machine at an elementary school in Perry County. The Shippensburg Area Intermediate School saw it and wanted one for its students.

After fundraising and a grant from Walmart, they finally have their own.

Teachers have been given tokens to award to students for meeting expectations in the classroom, meeting behavioral expectations, being kind to someone or following “Greyhound rules.” Students are also able to win tokens by having improved attendance, grades and more.

“I had a great experience the other day in the cafeteria. A little girl pulled up her coin and she was so excited and I said ‘yes, come over. Let’s get your book.’ And she was just thrilled to be selected out of her classmates that she did something great and she was meeting expectations and she got rewarded,” said Teri Mowery, principal of Shippensburg Area Intermediate School.

Shippensburg Area Intermediate is also holding a read-a-thon right now to encourage students to read, while at the same time raising money to help keep the vending machine stocked.

“We just crossed over $4,000 raised, but the most fantastic part is we are almost at 8,000 minutes read in the first 10 days of this read-a-thon,” said Shawn Stitt, PTO president.

To donate to the read-a-thon fundraiser, visit the intermediate school’s donation page.