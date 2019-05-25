Shippensburg student raising funds to save her puppy's heart

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Raelyn Predix with Paisley Rose and Finnigan

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Raelyn Predix, a Shippensburg University sophomore, is preparing dog treats, pet toys, and cat nip packages to help raise money for heart surgery for her puppy.

Those items will be for sale outside the Tractor Supply Company store on Noble Boulevard in Carlisle. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.

Predix and her family rescued two miniature golden doodles named Paisley Rose and Finnigan from a puppy mill.

Paisley Rose was recently diagnosed with Patent Ductus Arteriosus, which is a fatal congenital heart defect that can be fixed by undergoing a costly surgery.

If you are unable to come to the sale, Predix has created a GoFundMe account to help raise money for Paisley Rose.