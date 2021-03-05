Shippensburg University president to step down, takes leadership role at Wisconsin university

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg University’s president will be leaving at the end of the academic year.

Dr. Laurie Carter is completing her fourth year on the job at the Pennsylvania state school in Cumberland County.

Her accomplishments include creating a first-year experience program, a student success center and revising the general education curriculum to better support students at Ship.

“I am very confident that they will continue the work that we started together and make sure that for many many years students will be able to receive a very high-quality education,” Dr. Carter said.

She’ll become president of Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis., a private liberal arts school that Carter says fits her background and experience.