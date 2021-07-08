Shippensburg University ready to return to pre-COVID normalcy for fall semester

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg University is taking off the masks and is ready to return to a pre-COVID normal for the fall 2021 semester. With the COVID numbers on a decrease and vaccination efforts continuing to rise, the university updated mitigation protocols and lifted most COVID restrictions.

For vaccinated individuals, masks and social distancing are no longer required. Plus, in-person instruction, cheering fans at sporting events and gathering for the clubs and activities across campus are back.

“We welcome faculty, staff and students to enjoy the campus experience they’ve longed for and missed. It’s been a challenging year, and I thank and commend everyone for doing their part. We’re ready to see smiling faces enjoying a vibrant campus rich with clubs, activities and a return to learning both inside and outside of the classroom,” Dr. Charles E. Patterson, interim president of Shippensburg University, said.

The 2021-2022 school year kicks off with the university’s 150th anniversary in service to the region with a full calendar of events including concerts, blockbuster movies and contests.