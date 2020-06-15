Shippensburg University to open campus for students fall 2020

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg University has announced it will be opening its campus to students for the upcoming fall semester with safety protocols in place due to coronavirus.

The university said it will be operating on an amended academic calendar as a safety precaution. Classes will begin August 17 with in-person instruction and are set to conclude Nov. 20 with virtual final exams taking place Nov. 30 – Dec. 4.

Shippensburg says the revised schedule is to help minimize the need for students to leave and return to campus following Thanksgiving break.

In-person instruction will be required to meet standards that also allow for accommodations to learn and teach remotely, according to State System guidelines.

The university said it is preparing for a return to residence life by opening residence halls and dining halls.

Students, faculty, and staff will also be required to wear face-covering and maintain sanitizing habits and social distancing measures throughout campus during the fall semester, Shippensburg said. Signage and visual markers will be placed around campus to remind everyone to practice social distancing and best practices.

Shippensburg said it will communicate to students, faculty, and staff additional details for returning to campus in the coming weeks.

Additional information on Shippensburg University’s academic schedule can be found here.