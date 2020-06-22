Shots fired in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a call for shots fired on the first block of West High Street around 8 p.m. involving a white Chrysler Sebring convertible and a silver Kia Optima.

The drivers involved appear to be black males, police say. Middletown police report that a single shot was fired from the Chrysler and that both cars left in separate directions on Spring Street following the gunshot.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information contact Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.