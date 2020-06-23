Shots fired in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police were dispatched to the intersection of Locust Alley and Front Street for a report of shots fired Tuesday just before 3 p.m.

Two teenage boys and a teenage girl exited a black SUV and fired three shots at a teen walking on Front Street, police say. A man doing print work for a nearby barbershop was able to help the teenager and an accompanying teen into safety.

Officers determined that the shooting was targeted after further investigation. Police are asking that anyone with information call 717-939-9841.