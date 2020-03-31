Shutdown forces Midstate elementary school to get creative

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania schools are closed indefinitely, which means districts are finding new ways to teach students.

Students at Reid Elementary are trading in their desks in a classroom for an iPad. It’s becoming the new normal as teachers and parents settle into this new style of teaching.

On any other Tuesday, the parking lot at the elementary school would be filled, but instead, there’s just a line of cars.

Anna Perrelli stopped by to pick up an iPad for her 4th grader.

“Never thought something like this would’ve happened, it just wasn’t really a thought in my mind,” Perrelli said.

This new style of learning will be an adjustment for everyone, but Perrelli says she’s grateful for technology the district has.

“They can complete their work and I know there’s a lot of programs on the iPad where they can actually do conferencing with the teachers and things like that so they’ll still get some type of instruction,” she said.

Lori Suski, Superintendent of Middletown Area School District, says every student grades K-12 will have access to a one-on-one device. Suski says the plan to distribute iPads was in the works since the closure first began on March 16.

“That was always our plan and now the plan is just going to extend maybe a little longer than we had first anticipated,” she said.

Teachers will prepare lesson material that will be posted online and students have the ability to work at their own pace.

“We are optimistic and trying to be as positive about this as possible,” Suski said. “Our teachers and administrators, we’re all just trying to do what we can to help our students and families during this challenging time.”