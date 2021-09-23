Silver Spring Township closing public park bathrooms due to vandalism from TikTok challenge

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Silver Spring Township is locking up public park bathrooms because of vandalism.

The Township Manager says the damage started happening Sunday night at Pleasant Vie Park and Stony Ridge Park. He says this is happening because of a challenge on TikTok that has gone viral for young people to damage bathrooms then post videos of it on the social media site.

“Nobody gets anything good out of this. It’s a cost to the township. It’s a lot of interruption for people who want to utilize them. We have to then order portajohns for extra use on weekends,” Township Manager, Ray Palmer said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The township will allow some sports teams to use the bathrooms.