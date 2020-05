ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for public assistance in finding 10-year-old Riley Williams, who is missing from the Wertzville Road area of Enola.

Silver Spring Township police say Riley may be attempting to head to Harrisburg.

He has been described as 4’6, 90 pounds, and last seen wearing gray pants, a red shirt, and gray shoes. Police say Riley now has a shaved head.