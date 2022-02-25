SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of Sexual Abuse of Children-Child Pornography.

Dominick Giannotti, 25, was arrested on Wed Feb 23 by Silver Spring Township Police. It is alleged Gianotti possessed thousands of pornographic images and videos involving young children.

A search of Giannotti’s residence, in conjunction with agents from the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, found several electronics which were seized for additional analysis.

Giannotti was transported to the Cumberland County Prison, where a judge imposed $100,000 secured bail, which Gianotti posted.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this case should contact the Silver Spring Township Police Department at 717-591-8254.