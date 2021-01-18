Silver Spring Twp Police identify six suspects involved in Mechanicsburg Best Buy theft

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sunday, Jan. 17, around 2:00 p.m., Silver Spring Township Police responded to a report of individuals engaging in a coordinated theft of electronics at a Best Buy location on the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg.

After being apprehended in York along I-83, police identified Teron Powell, 18, of Baltimore, Md., Takayla Robinson, 18, of Pasadena, Md., and Malcolm Graham, 18 of Baltimore, Md. In addition to the three adult suspects, three juveniles from Maryland were identified in the Best Buy theft, as well.

According to the Silver Spring police report, “approximately $13,000 worth of laptop and tablet devices were attempted to be stolen, and approximately $6,000 in damages” were caused at the electronic retailer’s Mechanicsburg location.

The theft suspects fled the scene in a white 2017 Toyota Rav4 with South Carolina registration and assaulted several bystanders who were attempting to stop the suspects. Those who attempted to get involved did sustain injuries.

The Silver Spring Township PD has reported that, currently, the suspects are not cooperating with law enforcement.

Anyone with information or cell phone footage of the incident is asked to contact Detective Andrew Bassler by email at abassler@sstwp.org or by phone, at 717-512-8889.