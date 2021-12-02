Single-vehicle accident in Chambersburg damages Memorial Square fountain, statue

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A DUI investigation by the Chambersburg Police Department is pending after an early morning single-vehicle accident near Memorial Square.

According to the initial report just before 3:00 a.m., Chambersburg police offices and the fire department responded to N Main Street. Upon arrival, they discovered an SUV traveling westbound on Lincoln Way East struck the Memorial Foundation and Statue, which caused damage to both.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Meritus Medical Center for treatment.

After an initial investigation, the department discovered that the same vehicle was involved in a hit and run on Lincoln Way E near the Days Inn, according to a report the Pa. State Police received just prior to the accident in Memorial Square.

The accident is under active investigation as a possible DUI. The Pa. State Police are also investigating the hit and run.

