HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A single-vehicle crash has knocked out a utility pole in Cumberland County.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on the 4400 block of Valley Road. One vehicle drove into a utility pole and knocked out power for about 695 customers. PPL reports power will be restored in that area around 8 p.m.

No word yet on any injuries.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide details as they become available.