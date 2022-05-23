LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Drivers in Dauphin County are being asked to avoid a road in Lower Paxton Township after a pipe failure caused a sinkhole.

The sinkhole is located westbound on Union Deposit Road (Route 3020), meaning the road will be closed Monday evening. The pipe causing the issue is located just east of Hill Street.

Union Deposit Road will be closed to westbound traffic from Hill Street to Eastern Drive.

Motorists traveling westbound on Union Deposit Road should take northbound Interstate 83 to westbound Route 22 to southbound Progress Avenue to Union Deposit Road.

Traffic on Union Deposit Road at Hill Street westbound will be reduced to one lane until repairs are completed. Access will be maintained to the shopping center located near the sinkhole location.

PennDOT is assessing the situation and will develop a repair plan. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the area.