SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Roads in Swatara Township have been shut down due to flooding and a sinkhole.

Due to the heavy rains received on Thursday afternoon, police say Grayson Road at Feeser’s Foods is flooding. The Public Works Department is shutting down that section of Grayson Road due to the hazardous travel conditions.

Police say a sinkhole was also located at Derry Street and Old Nyes Road. A steel plate was used to cover the sinkhole and officials have closed the intersection until further assessments can be made.

Check the latest weather and road conditions with the abc27 Weather Team.