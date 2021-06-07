Sit back and relax: Porch babies

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the second year in a row, a mama groundhog has decided the perfect place to raise a family, is right under our back deck.

Time to put out the trail camera…

Just like last year, she had five of them. (Of course, we actually have no way of knowing if this is the same groundhog as last year.)

Did you know groundhogs are actually squirrels? They are members of the Marmota genus, and are one of fifteen species living in Europe, Asia, and of course, North America. Marmots are often referred to as ground squirrels, but they can climb to some extent. (They’re just not as good at it as their smaller relatives.)

The kits are curious but cautious–they’ll scramble under the deck whenever they perceive danger. This is the only shot that shows all five of them together.