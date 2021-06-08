Sit back and relax: Pump up the volume!

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This video is more for the ears than the eyes. After getting off to a slow start during the cold spell in May, our little friends from Brood X (aka The Great Eastern Brood) are now in full voice.

The cicada chorus is all male. They do the singing, the females listen, and sooner or later, mating occurs. Then they do it all over again seventeen years from now — How they count to seventeen is one of nature’s great mysteries.

It’s well worth your while to get out there so you can listen to, and see, cicadas for yourself. The insects themselves are quite harmless, though their feet will tickle if they land on you. (Which could happen — they’re clumsy fliers at the best of times.) And the amount of noise a few million cicadas can make is ear splitting–and awe inspiring.

In the meantime, listen to the video.

Am I the only one who thinks it sounds sort of like the phaser sound effect from the original Star Trek series?