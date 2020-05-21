Six Flags Wild Safari drive-thru adventure to open May 30

JACKSON, N.J. (WHTM) ─ Six Flags Great Adventure announced that its Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure will open May 30.

Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure will take guests on a self-guided journey through 1,200 exotic animals from six continents. From the safety and privacy of their own vehicles, guests will slowly wind through 350 acres and 11 simulated natural habitats seeing animals such as giraffes, elephants, rhinos, lions, tigers, bears, and baboons.

While most animals roam freely in the safari, predators are kept safely behind fences. All animals are clearly visible from car windows. Guests can learn all about the animals and their habitats on the park’s website at sixflags.com/safari.

Advance tickets and reservations are required, and the experience will incorporate new safety procedures for both guests and team members. Ticket sales will not be available at the gate. Guests without advance reservations will not be allowed to enter.





The drive-thru safari will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

A new list of safety requirements is available on the park’s website and include keeping all windows, doors, and convertible tops closed; not feeding or touching the animals; no smoking, littering, or stopping; cars, SUVs and consumer pickup trucks with empty beds only – no buses, campers, RVs, commercial vehicles or trucks larger than a consumer pickup truck; maximum speed of 5 mph and maintaining a safe distance between other cars and animals.

The park says all vehicles will be inspected prior to entering the safari, rules will be enforced throughout the journey by park staff, and anyone who violates the rules will be ejected from the park without a refund and possibly prosecuted.

Six Flags Great Adventure’s safari operated as a self-drive-through experience from 1974 through 2012 and entertained more than 10 million guests. Since 2013, Great Adventure has offered guided truck tours of the safari. Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure will operate until the theme park is able to reopen. Per state, local, and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19, the theme park and waterpark will remain closed until further notice.