Six Midstate counties moving to yellow amid anti-shutdown protest

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is planning to move 6 out of 10 counties in the Midstate from the red phase to yellow phage.

Cumberland, York Adam Perry, Juanita and Mifflin counties are all expected to move to yellow Friday. The other four Midstate counties will remain in the red phase until further notice.

Governor Wolf is expected to make the announcement during the daily COVID-19 update which is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Friday.

This comes as anti-shutdown protesters stage another rally in front of the State Capitol in downtown Harrisburg. Protesters are calling on Governor Tom Wolf to reopen the entire state of Pennsylvania.

Some at the protest are accusing Governor Wolf of stripping them of their constitutional rights.

One protester held a sign which read “proud to be a coward” referring to governor Wolf’s remarks made on Monday about politicians defying his orders.

The group who organized the protest claims the Governor is abusing his power and says it’s time for him to work more closely with legislators.

This is the second ReOpen PA rally since Governor Wolf’s stay-at-home order. Protesters are seen shoulder to shoulder, many without masks.

“There are always risks in life but unfortunately right now, a lot of people are dying,” said Matt Bellis of ReOpen PA. “A lot of people are committing suicide. There’s depression. There’s loneliness. There’s all kind of factors coming out of this lockdown that make it necessary for us to let to the Governor know that he has to work with the General Assembly again.”

The group says Governor Tom Wolf has been acting under a law meant for disaster relief to lock everyone in and lock down resources.

37 of the 67 counties in Pa. have been moved to the yellow phase and Wolf is expected to announce 12 more this afternoon.

Top Stories: