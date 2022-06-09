YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Memorial Health Fund, a supporter of the York County Community Foundation, recently awarded over $174,000 in total grants to six different organizations in York County.

“The board of the Memorial Health Fund (MHF) is pleased to approve several grants in the current cycle which we think will help improve the quality of life for York County citizens. We believe the selected grants will provide a broad range of opportunities to strengthen our behavioral health services and support basic needs such as increasing access to food and making fitness opportunities available. The Memorial Health Fund continues to invest in organizations seeking unique and diverse ways to improve the health outcomes for our residents,” said, Michelle Hovis, Chair of the Memorial Health Fund Board.

The organizations that received funding include New Hope Ministries, York County Rail Trail Authority, Catholic Charities, United Way of York County, Studio 117, and Northeastern Little League.