Slate Hill Road bridge in Cumberland/York counties closed due to public safety hazard

CUMBERLAND/YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Slate Hill Road Bridge, owned jointly by Cumberland and York counties, was closed Thursday, Feb. 25, after a scheduled safety inspection determined that the bridge is no longer safe for traffic.

The bridge carries Slate Hill Road over the Yellow Breeches Creek in Lower Allen and Fairview Townships.

Based on traffic counts completed in 2019, the bridge carries approximately 1,600 vehicles per day and has a three-ton weight limit. The safety inspection found evidence that the bridge was being used by overweight vehicles.

The bridge has been slated to undergo extensive renovations and restoration scheduled to begin in May 2021. The bridge is scheduled to remain closed until late December 2021.