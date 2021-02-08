Small airplane conducts emergency landing on Pa. Turnpike in Lancaster County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday evening around 6:45 p.m., a Cessna plane emergency-landed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Two people were in the plane, but no injuries were reported.

According to Flight Aware, the plane took off from Trenton, N.J., around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The plane was in the air for approximately two hours before the pilot made an emergency landing along the Pa. Turnpike.

Local police believe two tractor-trailers hit the plane while it was grounded on the side of the highway.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane is registered to Mustang Sally Aviation LLC out of South Carolina.

This is an ongoing story and abc27 News will continue to update it as information is provided.