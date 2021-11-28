Small Business Saturday helps local businesses stay afloat.

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Several small businesses from across the Midstate have been hit hard by the global pandemic. This holiday season’s Small Business Saturday gave area businesses that boost to stay afloat.

Workers with George Home Services hosted an open house for the community. Santa Claus and the Grinch were there along with many Christmas decorations. Folks were able to learn about heating, plumbing, and other services.

Workers say with the many shortages and supplies increasing, It’s always good to think about local businesses when you shop.

“We like people to come to the small businesses because you are supporting your local families, the guys that work for us, and the women that work for us. They have families to feed.” owner of George Home Services Dan Grumbine said.

Business owners also say a big help is working with other local suppliers so customers can have what they need.