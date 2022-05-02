HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tanger Outlets Hershey is proud to support its small businesses this Small Business Week.

The outlets’ center team encourages the community to come out to the center and shop small May 1-7.

Center offerings include a wide variety of small businesses to suit every shopper’s needs including Board and Brush for DIY lovers or Willow and Wildfire for home furnishings.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

However, they are still feeling some pressure from the pandemic in their stores. Not product-wise, but employee-wise. “Always looking for good people,” said Doug Eby the Owner of Beef Jerky Experience.

The store has plans to open in the next two weeks.

“Our small businesses have really been able to thrive in this market because they are able to see some of the traffic that are going to these national retailers,” said Megan White, the General Manager at the outlets.

These national retailers include Michael Kohrs, Coach, Old Navy, and other well-known brand names. White says, “We had some that had gone to reduced hours just during the pandemic and certain staffing challenges, but they’ve all remained open at least some portion of every day for the shopper.”

Now the need for employees grows even greater with the opening of Hershey Park.

To see all jobs you can apply for at the outlets in Hershey, click here.