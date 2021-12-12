Small fire at Kellogg’s Plant in East Hempfield Township

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP Pa. (WHTM) — A small fire occurred at the Kellogg’s plant in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, Dec. 11.

A spokesperson for the company says fire crews were called to a part of the building around 9:00 pm Saturday night. This is after a piece of machinery overheated and smoke spread in part of the building.

People in that area were evacuated for a short time. No one was hurt from the incident.

Kellogg’s has been in the news after the company said it was planning on hiring permanent replacements for the 1,400 union workers on strike across the country after they rejected the company’s latest offer.

There was also a shooting threat called into the Lancaster county facility a few days ago.