Fire caused 'significant' smoke damage to Gettysburg hospital Video

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A fire Thursday caused a "significant amount" of smoke damage to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, a spokesman said.

WellSpan spokesman Ryan Coyle said the fire started in the information technology room and caused smoke to spread through the first floor.

Several fire companies were called to the hospital shortly after 11 a.m. They remained on the scene for hours as they investigated the cause and checked for any lingering fire.

Coyle said the cause of the fire and smoke was "attributed to facility work underway at the hospital."

Patients in affected areas were moved to other parts of the hospital. No one was injured.

"They evacuated us to one end of the hall, then all the way back out of that hallway up to the second-floor hallway," said Doma Mae Hemmerly, who was visiting her husband, a patient.

"Nineteen people were moved from areas that were impacted by smoke to other parts of the hospital," Coyle said. "There were also four transfers of patients."

Some patients left the building wearing smoke masks. Staff lined up near doors.

"They had us out and the patients out before anyone smelled anything," Hemmerly said. "I was able to grab my phone but I didn’t grab my coat, and that’s where my car keys were and so for the past three hours or so, I was unable to get my coat."

Outpatient services at the hospital were closed for the rest of the day. The emergency department remained open to walk-in patients.

Practices and services in the adjacent medical office building stayed open.

Coyle said outpatient services will operate on Friday as scheduled. He said remediation work on impacted areas is already underway.