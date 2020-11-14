Smoke shop shooting in Swatara Township, police searching for suspect

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa, (WHTM) — Friday night a 26-year-old man was shot in the chest at the Derry Smoke Shop in Swatara Township.

The officers performed emergency medical treatment on the victim before he was transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

The victim is currently in critical but stable condition after emergency surgery.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550 or the Dauphin County 911 center at 717-558-6800. You can also submit a tip here.