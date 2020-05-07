Snack Town Brewfest and Hanover Dutch Festival postponed

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Snack Town Brewfest and Hanover Dutch Festival are postponed to the Fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new date for Snack Town Brewfest is Saturday, September 19, 2020. The event will start

with a VIP hour from 12 to 1 p.m. followed by general admission from 1 to 5 p.m.

Those who purchased tickets for the June event can use those same tickets for the September

event. Ticketholders who would like a refund should contact Eventbrite via the confirmation

email received on the date of purchase.

The new date for the Hanover Dutch Festival is Saturday, September 26, 2020. The event is

scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on Snack Town Brewfest, visit snacktownbrewfest.com or on social

media, @snacktownbrewfest. For more information on the Hanover Dutch Festival, visit hanoverchamber.com or on social media, @hanoverdutchfestival.

