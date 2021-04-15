Snyder County man finds gun in dump, accidentally shoots himself, police say

SPRING TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man in Snyder County accidentally shot himself after finding a gun at the Beaver Springs Dump, according to police.

State Police say they responded to an accidental shooting on April 8 on Middle Creek Road. The victim found a firearm in a bag full of aluminum cans. Police say the victim did not know the gun was real and fired a single round into his hand.

The injury was not severe, police say, the victim then drove himself to the hospital for treatment. State Police Selinsgrove are investigating the incident.

