UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A social media argument turned into a physical altercation and led to the arrest of two Lancaster County individuals on Friday, June 10 in Upper Allen Township.

According to the Upper Allen Police Department, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 900 block of Sheffield Avenue in the township. An investigation into the incident determined that 25-year-old Cassandra Ortiz and 32-year-old Harvey Segarra, both of Lancaster, arrived at a residence to confront the victims about an argument on social media.

During the incident, Segarra started a physical altercation with one of the victims. After the fight, Segarra reportedly returned to his vehicle, brought out a loaded handgun, and threatened the victims.

Prior to the police response, Segarra and Ortiz fled the area and were not located at that time.

The investigation also showed that Segarra is prohibited from passing a firearm. Arrest warrants were obtained for both suspects.

On Thursday, June 16 officers arrested Ortiz and Segarra at their home in Lancaster City without incident. Officers were assisted by the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

They were arrested on the following charges:

Persons Not to Possess Firearms

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Terroristic Threats

Simple Assault

Disorderly Conduct

They were taken to Cumberland county prison with bail being issued at $75,000.